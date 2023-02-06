Dental Imaging Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Sugar Consumption is driving the growth of Dental Imaging Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- the Dental Imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. The dental imaging market earned a revenue of $2.5 billion. According to the World Health Organization, half of the world’s population equivalent to 3.58 billion people are affected by oral diseases. Increased sugar consumption and the unhealthy lifestyle of the millennial generation are some primary causes of this statistic. Continued ignorance of dental issues leads to an increased chance of tooth decay, which requires dental imaging for further treatment. Dental imaging is not limited to patient treatment, it is used for forensic and diagnostic as well. Since a large size of the population suffers from dental diseases, the dental imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Factors responsible for the dominance of the region are the considerable efforts by the American Dental Association along with the wide application of dental imaging in various sectors such as diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic, and forensic. The diagnostic segment is can grow at a CAGR of 6.50% through 2025.

Dental Imaging Market Trends:

Siemens’ Twin Robotic X-Ray System

Twin Robotic X-Ray technology combines 2D X-rays with fluoroscopy examinations and 3D imaging. This has been poised to reduce workload in hospitals, and increase efficiency by saving time. Additionally, the machine can align itself avoiding the transfer of patients for imaging.

Dental Imaging Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Sugar Consumption

High sugar consumption is one of the prominent reasons for dental cavities; with a steady increase in disposable income, sugar products are being consumed at an accelerated rate in the form of packaged foods and desserts. This has caused a noticeable increase in dental issues, therefore incrementing the need for dental imaging.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dental Imaging Industry are -

1. Danaher Corporation

2. Carestream Health Inc.

3. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

4. Planmeca Oy

5. Dentsply International, Inc.

