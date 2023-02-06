Sungrow Strenghten its Partnership with Menlo Electric

From left to right: Adam Hrycz, Distribution Sales Manager at Sungrow, Marcin Ślęzak, CCO at Menlo Electric, Meng Yang, Distribution Director at Sungrow, Marcin Zienkiewicz, Head of Procurement and Trading at Menlo Electric logo of the company Menlo Electric

WARSAW, POLSKO, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sungrow, the world’s most bankable inverter brand, and Menlo Electric, a leading distributor of photovoltaics in Europe, Middle East and Africa, deepen their partnership with a distribution contract for 300 MW. The distributor’s offer will now include new products from the energy storage line and hybrid inverters. Thanks to the wide range of technical advantages, Menlo Electric expects the products will meet client demand in Europe and beyond.

The whole portfolio will include single and three phase inverters (string and hybrid), batteries, and C&I inverters from 1 up to 350kW.

“The major advantage of Sungrow hybrids is a new system of installation. The Push-Click-Go connectors enable mounting the inverter without special tools. No cables are needed to connect additional batteries. The inverter belongs to a high corrosion resistance class (ranked c5) and it has built-in over- and under-voltage protection,” Mikołaj Konieczka, Menlo Electric's technical expert says.

Sungrow inverters include advanced technologies such as AFCI and anti-PID that significantly increase the safety and efficiency of the PV installation throughout its lifetime. In the event of an external increase in temperature (e.g. a house fire) a special fire suppression system will protect the batteries from the threat. “The LiFePO4 cell technology used ensures high thermal and chemical stability, and provides additional protection for the energy storage system against external factors,” Mikołaj Konieczka points.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd is well-known for its broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV field, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. The highest power inverters of which Sungrow is famous for are with the power of 125 / 250 kW. The company added to this category new inverters of 333 and 350 kW.

The company´s solutions in the field of safety, control, operation, communication as well as design and technical support have made Sungrow a leader in the solar utility segment, which is reflected in the highest level of bankability of investments based on Sungrow solutions.

In connection to the latest news in PV industry, Menlo Academy is organizing two free of charge webinars focused on home energy storage solutions by Sungrow. The first is on 14th February at 12.00 CET time in Polish language, https://poland-sungrow.clickmeeting.com/726677936/register.

And the second one on 21st February at 12.00 CET time in English

https://poland-sungrow.clickmeeting.com/392936928/register. All interested ones are welcomed to join them.

Menlo Electric is the fastest growing distributor of photovoltaic modules, inverters and batteries in the EMEA region, covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Menlo operates in 30+ markets offering deliveries from 8 logistics centers located in Europe and Africa. It is one of the top 3 distributors of the Jinko Solar and Risen Energy products in EU and the official distributor of JA Solar modules and Sungrow, FoxESS and SolarEdge inverters and batteries.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 269 GW installed worldwide as of June 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.