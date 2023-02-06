Heparin Market Competitive Landscape, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Introduction of Biosimilar LMWH Anticoagulants Globally is driving the growth of Heparin Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Heparin Market size is valued at $ 10.86 billion by 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Heparin Market growth rate is attributed to the increasing incidences of coagulation disorders, and substantial growth in the number of people suffering from diseases like venous thromboembolism and heart diseases. is used to prevent the formation of blood clots caused by certain medical conditions or medical procedures. It is used in the treatment of various health conditions such as acute coronary syndrome, deep-vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and atrial fibrillation, and is also used during heart surgery for carrying out cardiopulmonary bypass as well as hemofiltration.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Heparin Market with a share of 39% in the year 2019.

2. The factors such as an increase in mortality and prevalence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders as heparin acts as an anticoagulant that prevents the formation of blood clots, it is used before surgery to reduce the risk of in the veins, arteries, or lungs are amongst the major factor projected to impel the growth of Heparin Market.

3. Improving healthcare infrastructure, higher healthcare expenditure levels, and high patient awareness are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segment Analysis

1. The Parenteral Administration segment held the largest share in the market owing to less cost associated with hospitalization. Also, this method is preferred over the oral mode owing to ease of administration, rising preference for home care, and reduced duration of treatment. Moreover, the associated benefits of this route of administration include a low risk of systemic infection and improved quality of life.

2. On the basis of Application type, the deep vein thrombosis segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue and is poised to grow with a CAGR of 7.1%. The reason is set to be attributed to the increasing awareness of thromboses such as pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The increasing prevalence and incidence of heart-related disorders is anticipated to further expand the consumption rate over the projection period of 2020-2025.

3. North America dominated the Heparin Market with a share of 39% in 2019. North America remains the largest market owing to the growing awareness among consumers, constantly improving healthcare infrastructure, presence of untapped opportunities, economic development, and rising initiatives by private and public organizations that continue to expand its market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Heparin Industry are -

1. LEO Pharma A/S

2. Nanjing Jianyou Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

3. Novartis AG

4. Sanofi

5. Pfizer Inc, F

