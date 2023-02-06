Klever Unveils Groundbreaking Layer 1 Blockchain Platform features and new website

Klever Finance new website

Klever Finance new website

Klever is empowering developers and exciting new users with cutting-edge technology and products

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klever, the leading blockchain platform, announced today the launch of its new website, showcasing the latest layer 1 blockchain features. The website is designed to provide developers and new users with a comprehensive overview of the platform's capabilities, making it easier for them to understand and take advantage of the many benefits of the blockchain.

With its intuitive interface, the website offers a seamless user experience, making it easy for developers to explore the different products and services offered by Klever, such as the Klever Wallet, Klever Exchange, Klever NFT Marketplace, Kleverscan, Devikins, Kustody, and Klever ID. Each of these products and services are designed to make it easier for users to interact with the blockchain, providing them with a simple and secure way to manage their digital assets.

Klever's new website provides developers and new users with an exciting glimpse into the future of the blockchain, demonstrating how they can unlock its full potential. The website is just the latest step in Klever's mission to make the blockchain accessible to everyone, and the company is committed to continuing to innovate and evolve its platform to meet the changing needs of its users.

"We are thrilled to launch this new website, which showcases the many layer 1 blockchain features that Klever offers," said Dio Ianakiara, CEO of Klever. "Our goal is to provide developers and new users with a comprehensive and exciting view of the many benefits of the blockchain, and we are confident that our new website will help us achieve that.

Warren Manuel
Klever Finance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Klever Unveils Groundbreaking Layer 1 Blockchain Platform features and new website

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Warren Manuel
Klever Finance
Company/Organization
Klever Finance
2711 Centerville Road Suite, DE, 400
Wilmington, Delaware, 19808
United States
+27 82 371 5552
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Klever Unveils Groundbreaking Layer 1 Blockchain Platform features and new website
Klever Electronics launches its new hardware wallet online shop including Black Friday deal
Klever launches its new Web3 Extension
View All Stories From This Author