Global Macadamia Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Macadamia Market size is estimated to reach $2.17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Macadamia is a genus of four species of trees indigenous to Australia and is a constituting part of the family Proteaceae. Macadamia nuts are round and have a leathery and thick husk that splits alongside during the ripening process. Macadamia nut is considered as a valuable food crop and is a rich source of essential nutrients. Increase in the demand for macadamia in food and beverages and cosmetic industry, growing awareness about the health benefits of nuts and dried fruits, increase in the government initiatives, growing demand for macadamia oil in the pharmaceutical industry and increase in the demand for natural products are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the global market for the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Macadamia Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-pacific Macadamia Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for macadamia in the cosmetic industry.

2. The growing demand for raw macadamia in the food and beverages industry is propelling the demand for raw segment.

3. Fluctuations in the supply of macadamia is one of the major factors which is said to reduce the growth of Macadamia Market.

4. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Macadamia Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Macadamia Market Segment Analysis - By Product Type : The Global Macadamia Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Raw, Roasted and Coated. The Raw segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to its cost-effectiveness.

Global Macadamia Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Global Macadamia Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Global Macadamia Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Global Macadamia Market based on the Geography can be further segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW).

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Macadamia Industry are -

1. Buderim Group Limited

2. Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

3. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards

4. North Shore Macadamia Nut Company

5. Makua Coffee

