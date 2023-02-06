Gastritis Market Latest Trends, Future Prospects, Share, and Forecast with Growth Factors

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing In The Prevalence of the Geriatric Population is driving the growth of the Gastritis Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gastritis Market size is $ 146 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.67% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Gastritis is the inflammation of gastric mucosa, which is a membrane lining that covers the surface of internal organs and body cavities. The production of mucus, acid, and enzymes reduces when the inflammation of the stomach lining takes place. Stomach infection, peptic ulcer, abdominal infection, Irritable bowel syndrome(IBS), diarrhea or constipation types of gastritis conditions, and its symptoms are upper abdominal discomfort, vomiting, nausea, and others. Gastritis is caused by the bacteria helicobacter pylori or by the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, irritation due to excessive alcohol use, chronic vomiting, stress, or the use of certain medications such as aspirin or other anti-inflammatory drugs.

Key Takeaways

1. Increasing awareness amongst people for early treatment of disease is set to propel the growth of the market.

2. An increase in the unhealthy habits of people is the driving factor for the growth of the Gastritis market.

3. The increased geriatric population along with gastric carcinoma and increased risk of a heart attack in the elderly aids the growth of the market.

4. Europe region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Acute Gastritis segment dominated the Gastritis Market in terms of revenue and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%. Acute Gastritis is caused due the overuse of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory (NSAID) drugs like ibuprofen, sodium naproxen, and diclofenac including complications such as hemorrhages and erosion. It is diagnosed by antacids like famotidine (Pepcid) and proton pump inhibitors that helps in the suppression of excessive acid production abetting the market’s growth.

2. In 2019, the North America region dominated Gastritis Market in terms of revenue with a market share of 39% owing to the presence of established in this region. This growth can be attributed to the increasing research & development initiatives and government support for the improvement of the healthcare sector. The increasing awareness about the health and availability of new treatment methods drives the market in this region and is a key factor in the growth of the Gastritis market. Europe is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gastritis Industry are -

1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

2. PERNIX Therapeutics

3. Perrigo Pharmaceutical

4. Teva Pharmaceutical

5. Medtronic PLC

