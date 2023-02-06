Lemma announces integration with DAX

The partnership expands access to premium, programmatic digital out-of-home inventory in the UK

LONDON, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lemma, an independent Supply Side platform for large ad formats, has announced an integration with DAX, the pioneering digital advertising exchange created and operated by Global, the media & entertainment group and a leading outdoor company in the UK & Europe.

The integration will allow Lemma's international clients to programmatically activate digital outdoor campaigns on DAX’s inventory of over 20,00 digital screens across the UK, delivering exponential reach for advertising partners. It will also help brands deliver measurable, highly targeted campaigns enriched with programmatic capabilities that offer dynamic ad serving, real-time ad rendering, audience buying, audience insights and more, enhancing the overall outdoor ad experience for audiences and marketers.

Sabarish Pillai, Global VP Programmatic, comments, "pDOOH is advancing at a breakneck pace, so integrating with a prominent media partner like Global will offer our demand partners the opportunity to execute high-impact digital out-of-home campaigns in the UK.

“As industry players in the programmatic DOOH space in many parts of the world, we are thrilled to offer brands transparency, flexibility, accountability, data-fuelled audience insights, advanced services and scale; all made possible through our programmatic platform in the UK; complemented by DAX’s quality inventory of digital screens."