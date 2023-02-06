Omega-3 Products Market Size to Boost USD$3.7 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Omega-3 Products Market size is estimated to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over 2021-2026. Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are present in certain foods such as flaxseed and fish, as well as dietary supplements such as fish oil as well as in functional foods. It is also referred to as n-3s that contains carbon–carbon double bond located three carbons from the methyl end of the chain. There are several types of omega-3 such as alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) where EPA and DHA are considered as long chain omega-3s. Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids that are available in a variety of supplements and vitamins. The omega-3 fatty acids are also present in Cod Liver Oil that come from the liver of cod fish which contains various health benefits. Various fish types such as salmon and tuna are especially high in omega-3 fatty acids that contain docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA). Omega-3 acids such as EPA and DHA are found in dietary supplements that aid in reducing heart diseases. Growing awareness about the health among people and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities in food and beverage industry and rising advancement in technology is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Omega-3 Products Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Omega-3 Products Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Omega-3 Products Market owing to changing dietary pattern that increases the demand of dietary supplements among consumers as it contains omega acids. Moreover, rising prevalence of heart diseases increases the consumption of omega-3 products which in turn driving the market growth.

2. Growing awareness about the health among people and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases are enhancing the growth of the Omega-3 Products Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Omega-3 Products Market report.

4. Stringent regulation on omega-3 products is set to create hurdles for the Omega-3 Products Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Omega-3 Products Segment Analysis – By Type : The Omega-3 Products Market based on Type can be further segmented into Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).

Omega-3 Products Segment Analysis – By Application : The Omega-3 Products Market based on Application can be further segmented into Supplements and Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Instant Formulas, and Others.

Omega-3 Products Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Omega-3 Products Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to changing dietary pattern that increases the demand of dietary supplements among consumers which contains omega-3.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Omega-3 Products Industry are -

1. Aker BioMarine

2. Axellus

3. BASF SE

4. DSM

5. Omega Protein Corporation

