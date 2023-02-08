A Quick Guide on How to Get a Business License in Dubai
A Quick Guide on How to Get a Business License in DubaiDUBAI, UAE, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting up a business in Dubai benefits a business in more ways than one. Not only will it help the business grow and expand its market share, but it will also get a plethora of opportunities to work with leading businesses from around the world. These opportunities in Dubai make it important for every business to start its operations in Dubai. However, an organization that wants to start doing business in Dubai must get a business license from the concerned department.
What are the steps to get a business license in Dubai?
The procedure to get a business license in Dubai can be a little complex for those who want to get a business license. If a business is looking to get a business license in Dubai, here is how to do it effectively.
Choose a unique name for the business.
The first thing in getting a business license in Dubai is to get a name for the business. People cannot just pick a random name for the business, as there are certain guidelines for a business in Dubai. Therefore, every organization must adhere to these requirements without fail. The name that business owners choose must be a unique name that is not used by a business that is actively in operation.
Choose a legal structure for a business.
Once Owners have chosen the name, the next step is to choose a legal structure for the business trying to set up in Dubai. This legal structure is integral in the effort to get a business license in Dubai. This structure will help define how a business is going to operate, who is its legal stakeholders, who will be liable for the business, etc.
Establish business activities.
After establishing the business’s legal structure and choosing a unique name, the next step is to establish the activities that are planned to be carried out under the business. List all the activities that one wants to carry out under the business, keeping in mind that the license allows conducting a maximum of 10 different activities.
Submit the application for the license.
After completing all the aforementioned steps, the next is to file the application for the license. Fill the application out with all the necessary details and submit the same to the office of the DED to get the initial approval to move to the next step.
Obtain required additional approvals.
There are certain business activities that need to obtain external approvals. If any business activities come under these categories, they need to have external approvals. Exercise due diligence into this before forming any business. Failure to follow these procedures results in instant rejection of the application.
Collect all the required documents.
In this stage, the business needs to submit all the necessary documents. Therefore, collect all the required documents and vet them before submission. The documents must have all the necessary seals, signatures, and details on the same, or the chances of them getting rejected are high.
Choose the business location.
Businesses should select a proper location to conduct their business in Dubai. If the application is for a mainland business license, they must have a physical location for the business.
Get a tenancy contract.
Organizations need to get their tenancy contract to move forward with the application. They need to submit the contract with the attestation by Ejari, along with the rest of the documents for the license.
Submit an application for a business license.
Once a business possesses all the documents, it can send them to the office of the DED to get a business license. While doing the same, ensure to pay the application fee for the same.
Conclusion
There is no doubt that setting up a business in Dubai can change business fate. However, the first thing every organization should do is to get a business license. There are many businesses that offer professional help to get a business license in Dubai. Creative Zone is one such organization that aids businesses to make their dreams true.
The team offers professional help to support various organizations to acquire a business license without hassles.
