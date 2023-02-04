The President supports youth initiatives

UZBEKISTAN, February 4 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Yangi O’zbekiston Yoshlar Ziyo Maskani library in Davlatabad district.

This complex was put into operation in 2021. Today its fund contains 70 thousand books. The library is connected to the world’s largest network of digital libraries. Thanks to this, readers have free access to foreign literature.

Visitors are issued special ID cards. All processes are carried out electronically.

On the ground floor, there is a separate reading room for children under 12 and the blind. Equipment for the development of creative imagination in children has been installed. On the second and third floors, there are common study rooms, and in the basement, there is an archive. Conditions have also been created for training young people in information technology.

Here the Head of state talked with Namangan youth.

“Namangan is a land of great scientists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs. And today young people are achieving great success in the economy, art and sports. When I hear about these achievements, I become very happy. I think about how to create more opportunities for our youth”, the President said.

Many youth programs are being implemented in the region. Last year, 140 billion UZS were allocated for the development of entrepreneurship among unorganized youth, 6.5 thousand young people found their way in life.

20 thousand young people were employed as a result of the allocation of 2.5 thousand hectares of sown land. 4.7 thousand young people in a difficult situation were paid contracts for education for 12.4 billion UZS.

During the talks, projects and initiatives aimed at expanding these opportunities were considered.

“As is known, we have declared this year in our country as the Year of Human Care and Quality Education. We are promoting the rule that schools should teach at least two foreign languages and one profession. Such educational institutions and sports schools are being built. All this should work comprehensively and act as a school of life”, the Head of state said.

The “School of Life” program will be implemented, aimed at employment and professional training of graduates. The experience of Namangan region will be created in this area.

At the meeting, instructions were given to support scientific research, popularize sports, and organize entertainment events.

Thereupon, the three-day visit of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the valley regions ended. He returned to Tashkent city.

