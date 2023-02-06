Medical & Pharma Industry Event Trends: Pre- and Post-Pandemic Analysis By 10times

"Stay Ahead of the Game: 10times' Medical & Pharma Industry Event Report 2023 Reveals Key Trends and Insights"
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10times, the global business event discovery and networking platform, today released its Medical & Pharma Industry Event Report 2023, highlighting key trends and insights in the industry pre- and post-pandemic.
The report found that before COVID-19, 40% of events were rehosted annually, but in 2022, this number skyrocketed to 58.2%. One of the key factors contributing to this change is the adoption of virtual events by organizers. Virtual events provided a cost-effective alternative to in-person events, allowing organizers to reach a wider audience without incurring significant expenses for venue rental, travel, and accommodation.
The report features an in-depth analysis of event data and metrics, comparing pre-2020 and post-2021 numbers, and includes the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, the rise of virtual events, top event search queries, and much more.
"The core focus of the report is to compare the pre-Covid and post-Covid-19 state of the medical and pharma industry events and to assess the path forward. It provides an overview of the number of events in the industry as a benchmark for evaluating the recovery of events to pre-Covid levels and examines trends across multiple regions.
Trends revealed in the report include:
- The growth of medical and pharma industry trade shows
- The top 5 countries hosting the most medical and pharma events
- Increased international opportunities for Indian companies
- The United States as the top destination for events
10times offers comprehensive industry reports to aid informed decision-making for businesses. To access the full Medical & Pharma Industry Event Report 2023, please visit: https://bit.ly/3HBFLnh
Stay ahead of industry trends and make informed decisions with 10times' comprehensive reports. Looking to expand into new markets or gain a competitive edge? Our in-depth analysis reports across various industries can help. Contact us now to request reports in other industries: https://lnkd.in/dnsejT4C.
About 10Times
10times is a global business event discovery and networking platform that offers solutions for event organizers, venue operators, and event-goers. The company provides a comprehensive event listing and multi-channelled marketing solution to help businesses stay ahead of the latest trends and make informed decisions. To learn more, visit : https://10times.com/
