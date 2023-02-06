Oats Production Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Oats Production market size is forecast to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Oats are a complex form of carbohydrates that is also considered a potential source of dietary fibers. The primary factor driving the market is the high nutritional value of oats and its availability in different forms like flour and granules. Oatmeal is considered as the healthiest form of breakfast and is used in bakery products across the globe. Additionally, the fast-paced environment among millennials arising because of rapid urbanization has led to the demand of ready-to-eat oats products. With regards to this growing awareness of consumers pertaining to health and wellness is compelling the key players to innovate and bring convenient healthy foods to their product line-ups. The growing worldwide cultivation surrounding oats and its health benefits is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Oats Production Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Oats Production market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Oats Production Market in 2020 owing to the rising awareness of consumers regarding health and wellness. The Oats Production market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Growing inclination towards consumption of healthy snacks coupled with the high nutritional value of oats are likely to aid the market growth of the Oats Production Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Oats Production Market report.

4. Production and availability of oats in all its forms is only constricted to a handful of nations like Russia, Canada and Australia, is poised to create the hurdles for the Oats Production Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Oats Production Market Segment Analysis – By Form : Granules segment held the largest share in the Oats Production Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Oats Production Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Food Ingredients segment held the largest share in the Oats Production Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 3.9%% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Oats Production Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Oats Production Market with a major share of 36.3% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing awareness regarding health and wellness among consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Oats Production Industry are -

1. Quaker Oats Company

2. Mornflake

3. Grain Millers Inc

4. Jordan’s Mill

5. Blue Lake Milling

