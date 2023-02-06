Timing Devices Market Size is Expected to Exhibit US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The micro electromechanical system applications and growing Internet of things and 5G network connectivity are propelling growth of timing devices market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Timing Devices Market is estimated to reach US$8.4 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2027. Timing devices are found in nearly all electronic equipment, where they provide timing signals for transmitting data at the right time and speed and provide continuous synchronizing signals. Applying these principles to quartz crystals, micro electromechanical system (MEMs), clock generator and ceramic resonator makes it possible to generate oscillations with stable frequencies. Electric timers have a synchronous electric motors powered by an external alternating current (AC) power source. It is also used as oscillator, clock timer and many other applications.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Timing Devices Market highlights the following areas –

• The oscillator segment held the largest market share in the Timing Devices market segmented by application. This is owing to the growing wide range of frequency variation and cost-effective circuits.

• The consumer electronics segment held the largest share in Timing Devices market by end-user, in 2021. This is attributed to increase in research of advanced electronics with Internet of things (IoT) enabled and growing miniaturization of devices.

• APAC (Asia-Pacific) market held the largest market share of 37%, in 2021. This is owing to the advent of 5G technology requiring accurate timing synchronization and increasing research in micro electromechanical system(MEMS) timing devices in Asian countries.

• The factors such as increased research in new applications of timing devices in healthcare, automotive and other industries, increased research in micro electromechanical system applications and growing Internet of things and 5G network connectivity are propelling growth of timing devices market.

Segmental Analysis:

By Application:

The timing devices market by application of system has been segmented into oscillators, resonators, micro electromechanical systems (MEMS), semiconductor clocks, jitter attenuator, clock generator, clock distributors. The oscillator segment held the largest share of 45%, in 2021. This is owing to the increasing demand of low and stable power consumption, low phase jitter and cost effectiveness. The broad ranges of applications of oscillators include setting a frequency, audio applications and generating clock signal.

By End User:

The timing devices market by end user has been segmented into healthcare, consumer electronics, it & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial equipment, power & energy, others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest share of 28%, in 2021. Timing devices are widely applied in various electronic products, which provide regular clock signals for circuits and enable coordination or synchronization among devices.

By Geography:

The Timing Devices market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). APAC (Asia-Pacific) held the largest Timing Devices market share with 37%of total market size. This is attributed to increase in research of micro electromechanical system (MEMS) technology in timing devices, increase in used of Internet Protocol (IP) networks requiring precise timing synchronization and advent of 5G infrastructure in Asian countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Timing Devices Industry are -

1. Texim Europe

2. TXC Corporation

3. Abracon LLC

4. Kyocera Corporation

5. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

