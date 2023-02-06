Reperfusion Injury Market Growing Rapidly with Market Trends, Growth, Revenue and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in tissue damage and an increase of fluid filtration across the tissue is increasing the growth of the reperfusion injury market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reperfusion Injury Market size is forecast to reach $2.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Reperfusion injury is the tissue damage caused when blood supply returns to tissue ischemia and it is also known as Ischemia-Reperfusion Injury. An increase in tissue damage and an increase in fluid filtration across the tissue are the major factors driving the growth of the market. The rise in awareness of reperfusion injury and increasing R&D development is set to further enhance the overall market demand for reperfusion injury during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Reperfusion Injury Market in 2019 owing to an increase in tissue damage and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. The Reperfusion Injury Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. An increase in the use of Allopurinol and an enzyme recombinant superoxide against reperfusion injury is likely to aid in the market growth of the reperfusion market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Reperfusion Injury Market report.

4. High cost of reperfusion injury treatment and the risk factors like hypertension is set to create hurdles for the Reperfusion Injury Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The BAY-606583 segment held the largest share of the Reperfusion Injury Market in 2019.BAY-606583 is an adenosine receptor that is used to provide protection from ischemia in both the heart and kidney of test animals and reduces myocardial reperfusion injury. It is also beneficial in the treatment of acute lung and brain injury. GS-459679 is given at reperfusion after 30 min of myocardial ischemia, inhibited caspase-3 in the heart tissue measured 60 min after reperfusion injury. APP -103 is a poly oxalate-based copolymer molecule containing vanillyl alcohol that reduces tissue injury and ischemia-reperfusion injury.

2. Therapeutic Hypothermia segment held the largest share in the Reperfusion Injury Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to its use for people who have a cardiac arrest that happens when the heart suddenly stops beating. It improves survival and reduces brain damage after birth asphyxia in newborn infants, almost doubling the chance of normal survival.

3. North America dominated the reperfusion injury market in 2019 with a share of more than 41.2%, followed by Europe owing to the better technique for rapid reperfusion and the use of neutrophil inhibitors and anti-oxidants that helps in the reduction of enormous costs associated with the clinical traits of the reperfusion injury. However, Europe is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the pathophysiological mechanisms and pharmacological therapeutic strategies, for preventing myocardial reperfusion injury.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Reperfusion Injury Industry are

1. Omeros Corporation

2. Erimos Pharmaceuticals

3. Prolong Pharmaceuticals

4. Orexo AB

5. Eustralis Pharmaceuticals Ltd

