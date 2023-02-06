Digital Out Of Home Market to Hit USD 27.2 Bn by 2026: Competitive Landscape, Industry Analysis and segmentation

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Due to rapid increase in developments and infrastructure the growth in digital out of home is higher.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Out Of Home Market is estimated to reach $27.2 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 10.2% from 2021 to 2026. Digital out of home advertising is simply the integration of offline out-of-home advertising with digital elements. The Digital out of home market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for digital out of home systems in commercial applications, digital signage, advancements in technology and development of infrastructure. Digital out of home is shortly called as DOOH media, which is a digital media which usually appears in environments where public is more accessible.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digital Out Of Home Market highlights the following areas –

• Digital out of home market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand for digital out of home systems in commercial applications, advancements in technology and development of infrastructure.

• Digital out of home is cost-effective when compared to out of home media. It is more accurate in metrics and measurements.

• Digital out of home includes Billboards, Outdoor advertising, digital Signage which are found in Bus shelters, Train stations, shopping malls, Doctor waiting rooms and other places.

• Asia-Pacific Digital out of home market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.15% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Asia-Pacific is highest due to large urban population in this region and rapid development of infrastructure. It is considered as one of the largest markets in digital out of home markets.

Segmental Analysis:

By Type:

Outdoor Digitial out of home segment is projected to grow at 13.5% through 2026. There are many types of outdoor digital out of home advertisements they are billboards, street furniture, transit, and place based. Digital out of home accounted for 28.3% of all out of home ads in 2019 and is predicted to rise to 38.3% by 2023. Digital out of home advertisements are 2.5 times more impactful than static out of home advertisements.

By End User:

Industries like Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Entertainment and Telecom use digital out of home to advertise their products and services to the public. The Automotive sector is set to grow at 11.2% through 2026 driven by rising outdoor advertising demand. The prime importance of any advertising is what customers are attracted to and engage with. Based on public insights, display locations, demographics, tastes and preferences the digital advertisements are made.

By Geography:

Global digital out of home market is dominated by Asia-Pacific which is growing at a CAGR of 14.14% through 2026. It is estimated that it will increase more in coming years due to largest urban population in this region and is directly proportional to purchasing power. Due to rapid increase in developments and infrastructure the growth in digital out of home is higher. Asia-Pacific is considered one of the largest markets for Digital-Out-Of-Home.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digital Out Of Home Industry are -

1. OUTFRONT Media Inc.

2. JCDecaux Group

3. CIVIQ Smartscapes

4. Exterion Media Limited

5. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inca

