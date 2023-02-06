Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 04:18:09 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 04:18:09 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,789 in the last 365 days.

Chinese village greets spring with traditional rituals

QUZHOU, China, Feb. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn:

Miaoyuan village in eastern China held a ritual ceremony on Saturday to celebrate "Lichun," one of China's 24 solar terms to mark the formal start of spring. 

The ceremony, performed in a time-honored fashion, began at 9 a.m. at a local temple. As part of the rituals, participants presented flower baskets and sacrificial offerings to Goumang, or the God of Spring in ancient China, to wish for a bumper harvest and prosperity in the year. 

A highlight of the ceremony was "whip the spring ox," where an elder villager plowed the field with an ox-pulled plow, while a child whipped the ox, singing a folk song. In another ritual called "greet spring," 24 "spring messengers" stood on either side of the temple's doorstep and chanted "spring is coming," holding lanterns in their hands. These rituals symbolically signified the start of the farming season for the year. 

The ritual ceremony, dated back hundreds of years, has been formally held each year since 2005 in the village at the start of spring.

The 24 solar terms, including Lichun, were added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2016.

Chinese village greets spring with traditional rituals
http://www.china.org.cn/china/2023-02/04/content_85088639.htm

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-village-greets-spring-with-traditional-rituals-301739003.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

You just read:

Chinese village greets spring with traditional rituals

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.