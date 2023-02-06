Polybutylene Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.2 Billion with CAGR of 3.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Polybutylene Market size is estimated to reach US$3.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 3.9% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polybutylene Market is a polyolefin or a saturated polymer prepared from the polymerization of 1-butene through Ziegler-Natta catalysts process. Polybutylene has a major application in the flexible pressure piping systems for distributing cold and hot drinking water, adhesives, masterbatches, electrical insulation, plastic packaging, polyolefin modification, and others. Furthermore, the high demand for polybutylene grades along with polyethylene for packaging applications is creating a drive in the Polybutylene Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polybutylene Market highlights the following areas -



1. The Polybutylene Market size will increase owing to its major demand and growth in applications such as piping systems, masterbatches, adhesives, automotive, building heating and cooling, and others during the forecast period.

2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the polybutylene industry due to the highest building and construction development projects.

3. The increasing use of polybutylene in piping systems, agricultural pipes, residential heating and cooling surface systems, and others is driving the Polybutylene Market and offers major growth opportunities.



Segmental Analysis:

1. By application, the piping system segment accounted for the largest share in the Polybutylene Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.6% during the forecast period. Polybutylene has major application in the piping systems for the distribution of cold and hot drinking water, surface heating and cooling system, and others.

2. By geography, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Polybutylene Market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period. The growth of polybutylene in this region is influenced by growing demand in various end-use industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, and others. Moreover, the growth of the packaging industry in APAC is boosting the growth in the market.

3. By end-use industry, the construction industry held the largest share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 4.1% during the forecast period. The demand for polybutylene in the construction sector is influenced by its rising application for piping systems, construction plastics components, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polybutylene Industry are -

1. BASF

2. DuPont

3. Changchun

4. Sabic

5. Buteline

