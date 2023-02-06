Pulmonary Edema Market Share , Trends, Growth Factors, Future scope, Top Key Players with Revenue Analysis

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pulmonary Edema Market size is estimated to be $10 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, wrong eating habits, obesity, and cardiovascular disease, and increasing demand for early detection and diagnosis is a major factor driving the Pulmonary Edema Market during the forecast period 2020-2025. Moreover, pulmonary edema is a condition caused by excess fluids in the lungs. The fluids collect in the numerous air sacs in the lungs making it difficult to breathe. Furthermore, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Atherosclerotic Risk in Communities (ARIC) study and Cardiovascular Health Study(CHS), there are 1,260,000 new and recurrent coronary attacks per year- about 37% of people experience a coronary attack in a given year die from it.

Key Takeaways

1. By Type, heart-related pulmonary edema is projected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

2. Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of pulmonary edema patients around the world.

3. North America dominated the Pulmonary Edema Market owing to the rising geriatric population along with the increase in pulmonary edema, increasing health concerns with the growing demand for advanced treatment, and a better healthcare structure is a major factor driving its market growth.

4. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases is a major driving the Pulmonary Edema Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Segmental Analysis:

1. By Treatment, Morphine accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to its benefit to relieve shortness of breath and anxiety. Furthermore, it has been used in patients with acute pulmonary edema owing to its anticipated anxiolytic and vasodilatory properties. Moreover, preload reducers are also gaining traction owing to their reduced pulmonary venous return decrease pulmonary capillaries hydrostatic pressure, and reduced fluid transudation into the pulmonary interstitium and alveoli.

2. Hospitals accounted for the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increasing number of pulmonary edema patients around the world. Furthermore, trained doctors in hospitals usually perform ECG tests, Cardiac MRIs, and others thereby hospitals are a major place for treatment. Furthermore, technological advancement leading to rapid diagnostic tests which are faster, more reliable, and more widely available is further driving the pulmonary edema market during the forecast period 2020-2025. Moreover, the growth of this segment is majorly owing to the increasing number of tests in diagnostic centers and hospitals.

3. North America dominated the Pulmonary Edema Market with a region share of 39% in 2019 followed by Europe. The growing geriatric population the rising pulmonary edema, growing health problems along with the rising demand for advanced treatment and a better healthcare system is a significant factors contributing to its market growth. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of clinics and the ease of availability of technologically advanced instruments in that region is further driving its market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pulmonary Edema Industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Argon Medical

3. Edward Lifesciences Corporation

4. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5. Novartis AG

