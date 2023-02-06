E-Series Glycol Ether Market Size to Boost US$2.3 billion by 2027 | CAGR 4.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Pharmaceuticals is driving and offering major growth in the E-Series Glycol Ether Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The E-Series Glycol Ether Market size is estimated to reach US$2.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The E-Series Glycol Ether is ethylene oxide-based, water-soluble, and a strong solvent. The glycol ether forms solvents that are based on alkyl ethers of ethylene glycol or propylene glycol. The E-Series Glycol Ethers consist of ethylene glycol butyl ether acetate (EGBEA), ethylene glycol propyl ether (EGPE), ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE), ethylene glycol ethyl ether (EGEE), or ethyl cellosolve and others that have major demand for applications in cleaning, pharmaceuticals, automotive, cosmetics, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the E-Series Glycol Ether Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the E-Series Glycol Ether Market, owing to the flourishing applications of E-Series Glycol Ethers in major sectors such as construction, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others, along with major urbanization and established base in this region.



2. The flourishing building and construction industry is driving the E-Series Glycol Ether Market, owing to increasing demand for paints, coatings, lacquers, and others, thereby boosting the growth in the market.



3. The bolstering demand for E-Series Glycol Ethers in the cosmetic & personal care sector for applications in face care products, body care, and hair care is increasing, thereby offering major growth in the market.



4. However, the hazardous impacts of the E-Series Glycol Ethers such as nausea, respiratory irritations, and others create a major challenge in the market, due to restrictions implemented on the usage of such toxic substances.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The construction sector is growing rapidly due to factors such as urbanization, increasing spending on infrastructure development, and initiatives for additional housing construction. For instance, according to Oxford Economics, the global construction sector output is projected to reach US$15.2 trillion between 2020 and 2030, with an increase of 42%.



2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the E-Series Glycol Ether Market in 2021 up to 42%. The robust growth of E-Series Glycol Ether in APAC is influenced by a flourishing production base for glycol ethers, high demand from major industries such as construction, automotive, and others, and booming urbanization and rapid advancements in this region.

3. The rapid growth in the construction sector is due to rising income, urbanization, emphasis on sustainable and green buildings, and rising production for various architectural and infrastructural projects.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the E-Series Glycol Ether Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Eastman Chemicals

3. The Dow Chemical Company

4. Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

5. LyondellBasell Chemical Company



