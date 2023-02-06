Polytetrafluoroethylene Market to Reach US$3.3 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Industries is fuelling the growth of the Polytetrafluoroethylene Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polytetrafluoroethylene Market size is forecasted to reach US$3.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) also known as Teflon, is a synthetic fluoropolymer and hydrophobic made from the tetrafluoroethylene (TFE) monomer during the polymerization process. PTFE is a vinyl polymer with a structure that resembles polyethylene, if not its behavior. Free radical vinyl polymerization is used to produce polytetrafluoroethylene from the monomer tetrafluoroethylene. Due to its high surface lubricity and anti-blocking qualities, PTFE is utilized in the electronics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and food industries. It can also reduce machine wear and fuel consumption, hence it is often employed as a lubricant. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15080/polytetrafluoroethylene-ptfe-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polytetrafluoroethylene Market highlights the following areas -



1. The APAC region dominated the global market share, Economic growth, the expansion of manufacturing sectors, low labor costs, increased foreign investment, and expanding PTFE application areas in chemical and industrial processing, as well as the electronics industries, are likely to drive the PTFE market forward.

2. PTFE's market is predicted to be dominated by the rising chemical and industrial processing industry throughout the forecast period.

3. A change in the regulatory environment, a demand-supply gap, and fluctuations in raw material prices all have an impact on and cause fluctuations in the prices of granular polytetrafluoroethylene. As a result, market growth is expected to be limited.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15080



Segmental Analysis:

1. Compression molding or ram extrusion molding are two methods of molding. Chemical inertness, high-temperature resistance, excellent chemical resistance, low coefficient of friction, extraordinary adhesion, low-temperature toughness, electrical characteristics, and great water repellant properties are all advantages of PTFE granular resins.

2. Asia-Pacific region held a significant share in the polytetrafluoroethylene market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period. Economic growth, the expansion of manufacturing sectors, low labor costs, increased foreign investment, and expanding PTFE application areas in chemical and industrial processing, as well as the electronics industries, are likely to drive the PTFE market in APAC.

3. According to the Department of International Trade, the electronics industry in the United Kingdom generates £16 billion in revenue each year. Thus, significant growth in the end-use industries is fuelling the growth of the polytetrafluoroethylene market, thereby driving the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polytetrafluoroethylene Industry are -

1. 3M Company

2. Arkema

3. AGC Inc.

4. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

5. HaloPolymer



Click on the following link to buy the Polytetrafluoroethylene Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15080



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. PTFE Fabric Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16462/ptfe-fabric-market.html

B. PTFE coatings Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/PTFE-Coatings-Market-Research-511417

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062