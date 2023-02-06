Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market Size to Boost USD 2.5 billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.5% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Lignosulfonates are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolytes which are produced from wood pulp using sulfite pulping. Lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures are the admixtures that are used as superplasticizers during concrete production. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures industry as the region consists of major economies like China and India which are leading countries in the construction sector and constantly make investments in their infrastructure developments.

2. Rising investments in the social infrastructures such as hospitals, government offices, educational buildings, and correctional facilities will increase infrastructure construction activities leading more usage of lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures in concrete making.

3. Lignosulfonate works as retarding agent and superplasticizer in construction sector and absorption of its admixtures in concrete improves various physical performance of concrete.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Ready mix concrete segment accounted for approximately 35% of Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures are majorly used in ready-mix concrete as such admixtures influence dispersion of the concrete in the presence of water and maintains the hydration rate of concrete.

2. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 30% of Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. The region consists of major economies like China, India, Japan and Australia where level of construction output including residential and commercial has rapidly increased.

3. Residential segment accounted for approximately 41% of Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period. Concrete is majorly used in residential construction for structural applications like footings, wall and slabs on ground. Hence, on account of growing population the demand for residential units has also increased, which has positively impacted the demand for lignosulfonate-based concrete admixtures.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lignosulfonate-Based Concrete Admixtures Industry are -



1. Green Agrochem

2. LignoStar Group BV

3. Cemex

4. W.R Grace & Co.

5. Fosroc Inc.



