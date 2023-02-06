Screen Less Display Market to Sees Comprehensive Growth with New Investments | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rise in adoption of holographic displays in medical and healthcare sector has accelerated the growth of the Screen Less Display Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Screen Less Display Market is poised to reach $5.9Billion by 2025, advancing at CAGR 18.9% . The technological advancement in screen less display will succeed the touch screen technology, is the key factor that will force the end-users to adopt this technology in future. Moreover benefits such as low power consumption, high resolution images, wider angle of view and enhanced security associated with this technology are some of the factors assisting the growth of Screen Less Display Market. In recent years, Screen Less Display witnessed a considerable growth which led companies to launch various products such as holograms, bionic contact lenses and virtual reality headsets. Furthermore, the growing adoption of holograms in medical and healthcare sector as medical imaging scanners is another factor set to drive the market in future.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Screen Less Display Market highlights the following areas –

• The top 10 companies in the Screen less Display Marketare Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, BAE Systems, Continental AG, Elbit Systems, Denso Corporation, EON Reality Inc, Zebra Imaging Inc, Nippon Seiki and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

• Holographic Displayis analyzed to hold the highest share with a value of 24.49 %, owing to use in wide number of applications.

• Virtual AI Holographic Assistants in Holographic Display Applications segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 29.04%, owing to rising usage in business.

Segmental Analysis:

By Display Technology:

The laser plasma holographic displays generally shows 3D images by using components like helium neon laser, an object, a lens and a holographic film. The laser plasma holographic displays have a better convenience over the other 3D displays as there is no additional requirement of special glasses or any other equipment to view the image. Aerial Burton, a Japan based company, is the first company to develop 3D display using Laser Plasma technology.

By Holographic Display Applications:

Virtual AI Holographic Assistants enhances communications between customers and products. Virtual AI Holographic Assistants are used in hotel rooms for wide number of applications such as ordering meals, itinerary planning, cab booking and so on. Virtual AI Holographic Assistants are also used in voice call services for better interactions.

By Geography:

Europe dominated the Screen Less Display Market by a market share of more than 34.28 %, owing to high penetration of Head-up Display technology in passenger cars .Moreover, increasing stringency in government regulations to improve road safety standards leads to the adoption of advanced automotive HUDs for navigation purposes, thereby contributes a significant expansion of screen less display market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Screen Less Display Industry are -

1. Google Inc

2. Microsoft Corporation

3. BAE Systems

4. Continental AG

5. Elbit Systems

