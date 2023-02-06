Luminous Pigment Market to Reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Luminous Pigment Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$2.1 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.9% from 2022 to 2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Luminous Pigment Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$2.1 billion by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The luminous pigments are synthetically made organic and inorganic compounds that emit visible light or long-wave UV radiation. It is made up of phosphors such as strontium, cadmium sulfides, zinc sulfide and others. Various luminous pigments contain radiant energy sources such as radioactive isotopes for applications at low light such as backlights, signs and others. Radioluminescence, fluorescent paint and phosphorescent paints are used for applications in buildings, emergency signs, inks, oil rigs and others. The high demand of luminous pigments in navigation systems and the construction sector is driving the market. Furthermore, increasing application in medical, aerospace & defense owing to its superior features such as heat resistance, excellent light and improved adhesion will provide major growth opportunities to the luminous pigments industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Luminous Pigment market highlights the following areas -

1. The luminous pigment market size is growing due to high demand in lighting and painting applications in construction, aerospace & defense, medical and other end-use industries.

2. The Asia Pacific held a dominant share in the luminous pigment market due to rising construction and infrastructure sector, medical and aerospace & defense productions, thereby boosting the demand of luminous pigments in the market.

3. The powdered luminous pigment experiences a high demand in the market due to its rising demand in printing, coatings, inks and paints uses across various industrial verticals.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Luminous Pigment Market Segment Analysis – by Form : The powdered luminous pigments are used for paints, inks, plastics and coatings use in various end-use industries, majorly in the construction sector. The excellent heat resistance, light resistance and cost-efficient features make it an ideal option for architectural coatings, highways, plastics and others.

2. Luminous Pigment Market Segment Analysis - by End-use Industry : Luminous pigments have growing applications in the construction sector for road lines, signs, surface coatings, colorants in building structures and others. The luminous paints emit visible lights or long-wave UV radiations. The phosphorescent pigments made from zinc sulfide emit green color, thereby making it ideal for use in emergency signs, marking lines on roads and decorative use in buildings.

3. Luminous Pigment Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The growing application of luminous pigments in construction, aerospace & defense and medical sector in this region is offering high demand for the luminous pigments market. The growth of construction and infrastructural activities boosted the application of luminous pigments in commercial buildings for paints, inks, emergency signs and others.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Luminous Pigment industry are:

1. BASF

2. Rosco

3. Teal & Mackril

4. Noxton

5. Lumilor

