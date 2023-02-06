D-Amino Acids Market to Reach US$225.1 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

D-Amino Acids Market size is forecasted to reach US$225.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Amino Acids Market size is forecasted to reach US$225.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. D-amino acids are enantiomers. D-amino acids are amino acids with a stereogenic carbon alpha to the amino group that is configured in the D-shape. There are a few instances of D-amino acids in proteins found in nature. Moreover, environmental D-amino acids are assumed to come from microbial synthesis as well as organic diagenesis processes such as racemization and released from bacterial cell walls. The D-amino acids such as D-alanine, D-nonribosomal peptide and D-glutamate are beneficial for structural function. In addition, D-amino acids have been linked to activities like spore germination, biofilm production and signaling. The expansion of the pharmaceutical industry is a primary driver of the D-amino acids market.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15892/d-amino-acids-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the D-Amino Acids market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the D-Amino Acids Market, owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region. For instance, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, in 2020 the total pharmaceuticals production in Vietnam was US$3484.5 million, an increase of about 7.03% over 2019.

2. The growing application of animal feed additives to enhance the nutrient value of the feed is driving the D-amino acids market growth.

3. Furthermore, the ongoing research and development related to D-amino acids will create an opportunity for market growth during the projected forecast period.

4. However, the health hazards related to the use of D-amino acids may restrict the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15892

Segmental Analysis:

1. D-Amino Acids Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The pharmaceutical ingredient segment held the largest D-Amino Acids Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. D-amino acids are enantiomers that function as chiral directing auxiliaries and chiral synthons, making them essential in the synthesis of pharmaceuticals.

2. D-Amino Acids Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The most evident benefit of using D-amino acids for pharmaceuticals is their extended stability and function in a biological setting due to their hypothesized reduced susceptibility to enzyme processing. As a result, D-amino acids are utilized in the manufacturing of various allergic and allergic medicines. The surging demand for pharmaceutical products is fueling the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

3. D-Amino Acids Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The growth of the pharmaceuticals sector in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to various factors such as surging production, new facility developments and government initiatives related to the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, the pharmaceuticals market in Vietnam is expected to grow by a 10% annual rate from 2017 to 2028, with revenues per capita virtually tripling in ten years from 2017 to 2027.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the D-Amino Acids industry are:

1. Evonik Industries AG

2. Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

3. Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd

4. Central Drug House (P) Ltd.

5. Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Click on the following link to buy the D-Amino Acids Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15892

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Food Amino Acids Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Amino-Acids-Market-Research-504630

B. Protein and Amino Acids Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7454/protein-amino-acids-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062