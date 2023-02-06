Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased adoption of poor lifestyle choices is driving the growth of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market size is valued at $ 6.82 billion by 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market growth rate is attributed to a high incidence rate of chronic diseases including hypertension, neurogenic and psychological disorders, and diabetes. Apart from these, the rising aged population, alcoholism, sedentary lifestyles, and smoking greatly increase the risk of erectile dysfunction, growing adoption of these poor lifestyle choices leads to the overall growth of the market for erectile dysfunction drugs. From a wide range of interventions that include exercise, changes in lifestyle like smoking cessation and reduction in alcohol intake, pharmacotherapy, erection devices, penile implants, and drug injections into the penis to the growing patient willingness to seek medical assistance for disease management is anticipated to propel the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17377/erectile-dysfunction-drugs-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market with a share of 39% in the year 2019.

2. The factors such as increasing disease awareness and the increasing presence of favorable guidelines for disease management are amongst the major factor projected to impel the growth of the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market.

3. Patient awareness and education, and a growing number of campaigns by government and non-government organizations worldwide to make patients aware of the disease are the key factors owing to the growth in the segment during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17377

Segmental Analysis:

1. Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) segment held the largest share in the market as it is one of the most widely distributed products worldwide over other drugs and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% over the forecast period 2020-2025. Also, it is distinguished from other PDE 5 inhibitors for its longer duration of action and lesser incidences of side effects such as visual disturbances and muscle pain. F

2. On the basis of distribution channels, the retail pharmacies segment held the major share of the market in terms of revenue and is set to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period 2020-2025. The reason may be attributed to the easy availability of the drug and rising cases of ED in the market. The presence of retail pharmacies is a blessing in disguise for several patients who are conscious about visiting a retail pharmacy store to purchase drugs for erectile dysfunction and other sexual wellness products are anticipated to further expand the consumption rate over the projection period of 2020-2025.

3. North America dominated the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market with a share of 39% in 2019. The application of Erectile Dysfunction Drugs has grown rapidly over the last few years in North America owing to the rising geriatric population, the increase in cases of ED, and the presence of better healthcare infrastructure. According to a report published by the US Census Bureau’s Statistics in 2017, it revealed that the total of people 65 and older exceeds 50 million, and between 2020-2030 the number of elderly is projected to increase by almost 18 million.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Industry are -

1. Pfizer

2. Bayer AG

3. Eli Lilly & Co.

4. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

5. Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17377

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062