DaLash Beauty Opens Location In Santa Ana, Performing Eyelash Extensions, Waxing, Facials, and Other Beauty Services

DaLash Beauty now serving Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, Costa Mesa, Westminster, and Orange County.
Schedule An Appointment: (714) 496-2913
DaLash is a professional beauty salon offering eyelash extensions, waxing, facials, and other beauty services. Located in Santa Ana and serving Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaLash Beauty has officially opened its first location in Santa Ana, Orange County, California. The company is primarily focused on providing exceptional service for those seeking eyelash extensions, waxing, facials, and other beauty services. The goal of the company is to provide those looking for a beauty service with a high-end feel and experience at affordable prices. The estheticians are a team of experts who provide personalized advice so customers can get the most out of every session.
Jana Siu, Co-Founder of DaLash Beauty outlined the purpose of DaLash is, "To get the look you've always wanted, to feel more confident about your appearance, save time and money by getting all your beauty services done in one place." She continued, "The emotional benefits of taking care of yourself are outstanding, many of our customers say they are relaxed and feel rejuvenated with a luxurious facial treatment. At DaLash they get to escape from the everyday stress of life and pamper themselves for a change."
DaLash is a professional beauty salon offering eyelash extensions, waxing, facials, and other beauty services. The company uses only the highest quality products and equipment to ensure your satisfaction. The team is comprised of experienced professionals who are here to help you look and feel your best. And, they offer a variety of services to suit your needs and budget.
DaLash is located at:
2781 W MacArthur Blvd Ste. G1
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Hours:
Open Monday-Sunday from 9 AM to 6 PM (however, closed on Wednesdays)
Phone:
(714) 496-2913
DaLash Beauty has more than 50 Five Star Reviews on Google and Yelp. With the most popular services being eyelash extensions, waxing, and facials.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Andrew Lockhart
Local Search Partners
+1 858-314-9450
email us here