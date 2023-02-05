Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay will remain closed Sunday due to rockfall

Main, News Posted on Feb 5, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating on the emergency closure of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay announced at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023. As of 12 p.m. the roadway remains closed.

Initial assessment is that rock scaling needs to be done to remove loose material from the slope. The rocks that came down this morning will be removed, and impact barriers will be installed to provide protection for this section. Debris removal and rock scaling is expected to continue throughout the daylight hours.

During the work, pedestrian and bicycle access will be paused for safety. Currently, bicyclists and pedestrians are being allowed through the closure area but should not stop near the slope.

TheBus is operating with delays to and from the Waimea Bay area. Per the City and County of Honolulu, regular Route 60 service to and from Honolulu via Kaneohe is turning around at Shark’s Cove. Passengers must walk to transfer to and from the Route 60 shuttle operating from Waimea Bay to continue trips to and from Haleiwa.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

