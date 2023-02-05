Submit Release
Anna Sahakyan

Anna Sahakyan is a third-year student at Yerevan State University. She is majoring in International Relations and Diplomacy. She has been actively engaged in volunteering since 2019. Since then, she has participated in various Erasmus Plus projects and training as well as has taken place in many conferences, involved in non-formal educational activities. She is very keen on expanding her knowledge and skills in many aspects, she is willing to contribute with leadership and teamwork abilities, so she has high hopes that this will give her that opportunity. She speaks English, Russian, Korean, and a bit of Azerbaijani and currently learning German.

