Aydan Hajiyeva is an International Relations student at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Aydan is passionate about modern diplomacy, politics and different cultures, thus she conducts a lot of research and reads books about the relationship between different cultures and nations, modern diplomacy, philosophy, and political processes taking place in the world. Aydan considers good public speaking and communication skills and the ability to work with a team to be the main characteristics of a good organizer. She believes that strong and fruitful cooperation between team members is the key to all success and good results.

Aydan has had the opportunity to meet many government officials, ambassadors, and former heads of state and government and learn about their experiences. One of her main goals is to achieve comprehensive development for the sake of sustainable development. She thinks that education, gender equality, and the protection of human rights are the main priority areas here.

Aydan plans to receive her master’s and doctoral studies in her field of specialisation in the future.