Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay closed due to rockfall

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is updating on the emergency closure of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay announced at 7:23 a.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023. As of 10 a.m. the roadway remains closed as HDOT is deploying drones and a contractor to survey the slope the rockfall originated from.

The drone footage and contractor assessment will determine if there is any loose material that needs to be removed from the slope above the highway. After the assessment, HDOT will update on the schedule for reopening.

Currently, bicyclists and pedestrians are being allowed through the closure area but should not stop near the slope. TheBus is operating with delays to and from the Waimea Bay area. Per the City and County of Honolulu, regular Route 60 service to and from Honolulu via Kaneohe is turning around at Shark’s Cove. Passengers must walk to transfer to and from the Route 60 shuttle operating from Waimea Bay to continue trips to and from Haleiwa.

Another update is planned at 12 p.m. following the drone and rock scaling contractor assessment.

