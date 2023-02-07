10,000-Tree “Freedom Forest” To Be Planted For Ukraine

Photo of 5-month-old 1,200 tree forest planted by EcoSikh Ireland & Reforest Nation in Limerick, September 2022.

Europe’s largest Miyawaki-inspired forest to be planted in Ireland to honour the people of Ukraine and refugees across the globe.

GREYSTONES, WICKLOW, IRELAND, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irish tree planting social enterprise Reforest Nation, in collaboration with environmental group EcoSikh Ireland, is set to plant Europe’s largest Miyawaki-inspired forest in honour of the people of Ukraine and refugees across the globe.

The forest will be planted in Greystones, Co. Wicklow on Saturday the 18th and 25th of February. Using techniques developed by Japanese scientist Dr. Miyawaki, his revolutionary methods can stimulate the growth of a 100-year-old forest in only 10 years. The forest will consist of 17 species of native tree including Oak, Willow, Hazel & Cherry to encourage biodiversity. Part of Reforest Nation’s national drive to plant 1 million trees by 2024, this forest represents their largest single project to date. "Without volunteers, the work we are doing would not be possible; we invite anyone with a spade or shovel to join us and help make this forest a reality," said Gearóid Mc Evoy (Reforest Nation's 23-year-old Founder).

Members of the refugee community will join the planting, and a fundraiser will be held on the day to fund more trees for the future and support important causes that work to help refugees rebuild their lives.

“We hope that being out in the fresh air planting trees will be a therapeutic experience for people who have had their lives upended; we also hope it helps refugees and asylum seekers feel part of the community and connected to the land, which many now call home," said Satwinder Singh (Project manager of EcoSikh Ireland). An environmental initiative inspired by Sikh philosophy, Eco Sikh facilitates tree planting projects to engage the Irish Sikh and wider community.

Reforest Nation was launched in 2020 by biology students from Co. Louth. To date, they have planted almost 300,000 trees across 15 counties and in important biodiversity hotspots around the globe. To support Reforest Nation’s work, you can Gift A Tree or subscribe to their Climate Action Membership, which plants two trees every week to offset your carbon footprint and restore biodiversity. Reforest Nation also works with many businesses and companies to help them reduce their carbon footprint.

You can visit REFORESTNATION.IE to register to volunteer or support their important work.

Also you can check out Eco Sikh Ireland via instagram @ecosikhireland

Reforest Nation instagram: @reforest_nation