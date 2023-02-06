Low-code SaaS Factory Launches in Morgantown, WV
New venture studio is powered by low-code tools and OpenAI to launch SaaS startups in weeks instead of months or years
The low-code movement opens a world of new possibilities for the masses of entrepreneurs who don't live within a major technology hub.”MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Low-code SaaS Factory, in collaboration with Vantage Ventures, announces its launch in Morgantown, WV. The SaaS Factory enables entrepreneurs to launch software-based startups rapidly by using low-code tools.
The SaaS Factory is poised to create dozens of new technology startups in West Virginia and serve as a hub for SaaS businesses nationwide. In addition to entrepreneurs, the factory is open to larger businesses seeking to commercialize offerings and go to market quickly.
Until recently, the $195 billion SaaS industry was largely reserved for venture-backed elites. However, with the advent of low-code development and AI tools, and the trend of remote work, the playing field is leveling. An emerging generation of entrepreneurs is using low-code tools to launch SaaS businesses without the need for software teams or venture capital, disrupting the longstanding Silicon Valley startup model and outpacing competition.
The first SaaS Factory participants are already launching a dozen SaaS MVPs in just eight weeks. Jim Matuga, of InnerAction Media who describes the initiative as “groundbreaking for West Virginia” is launching a B2B SaaS application that uses OpenAI’s API for marketing teams to create product campaigns. Ross Justice, a WVU student entrepreneur, is launching a SaaS application for property rental and maintenance management. Dina Colada is building a consumer SaaS app for wine communities that uses OpenAI to generate meal plans and recipes. “I never imagined launching a software startup as a remote possibility,” says Colada. The underlying low-code SaaS Maker technologies support multitenant B2B SaaS applications or consumer applications.
The SaaS Factory leader, Cary Landis, believes the low-code movement opens a world of new possibilities for the masses of entrepreneurs who don't live within a major technology hub. "It's easy to imagine a new wave of SaaS businesses serving hundreds of developers, thousands of businesses, and large user bases globally across every industry imaginable, such as gas projects, agriculture, IoT, AI for weather data, and forestry."
The SaaS Factory invites collaborations with businesses, SaaS investors, and academia. For more information, contact cary.landis@saasfactory.org or visit https://saasfactory.org.
