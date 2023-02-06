3D Motion Capture System Market Size, Industry Growth, Statistics, Demand, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 3D motion capture system market is recording a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2023-2031.
3D motion capture is the method of documenting the complete motion of things or people in three dimensions using a number of motion sensors and accelerometers. It includes multiple components, including top-notch sensors, cameras, accessories, and communication tools. Visual effects (VFX) studios, neuroscience, therapy, robotics, engineering, computer vision, and design applications all frequently use 3D motion capture.
Download Free Sample PDF Brochure (Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/3d-motion-capture-system-market
In a variety of fields, it can catch extremely intricate movements as well as the subject's motion in real-time. Additionally, it helps to increase the accuracy of mapping products by lowering inconsistencies and movement precision. The education, entertainment, biomedical research, sports, and healthcare sectors all make substantial use of 3D motion capture.
Market Dynamics
The market's expansion is attributable to a number of causes, including the expanding need for high-quality 3D animation across industries and the popularity of science fiction films among young people. A further factor driving market expansion is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to produce lifelike animations without the need for expensive tools like multi-camera systems and reflective markers.
Another element driving growth in the healthcare sector is the rising use of 3D motion capture for alternative training techniques in diagnostics, medical studies, posture analysis, rehabilitation, and the treatment of physical diseases.
However, the need for high-end processors and the need for specialized hardware and software for data processing are limiting market growth throughout the anticipated period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Due to the global shutdown during COVID-19, media production companies have been shut down. The global 3D motion capture service industry has suffered harm, like many other industries. The market has slowed because of the long-term stagnation in the entertainment industry. However, the demand for the gaming industry is lessening as a result of the slowing economic growth. Additionally, from the perspective of software, it is anticipated that the industry's providers will continue to profit from the periodic renewal of licenses.
Geographical Summary
North America accounted for a lucrative share of the global industry. This is due to the fact that 3D motion capture is becoming more and more popular in the US and that major 3D motion capture companies like PhaseSpace Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Inc., Motion Analysis Corporation, and OptiTrack are present in the region.
For More Information or Query or Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/3d-motion-capture-system-market
Notable Competitors
The well-known companies operating in the global 3D motion capture system market are:
Xsens Technologies BV.
Motion Analysis Corporation
Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.
Synertial XSens Technologies
Qualisys Vicon Motion Systems
Phoenix Technologies Inc.
Northern Digital Codamotion
PhaseSpace Inc.
STT Systems
OptiTrack
AIQ Synertial Ltd.
Northern Digital Inc
Codamotion-Charnwood Dynamics Ltd.
Noraxon USA Inc.
Motion Analysis Corporation
Others
Recent Developments by these Players
In August 2022, CinePuck, a tracking tool specifically designed for virtual production, mixed reality, and broadcast studios, was just released, according to OptiTrack, a key supplier of 3D tracking systems. Even in production circumstances with significant occlusion, the low-profile CinePuck device, designed with OptiTrack's world-class Active tracking technology, offers accuracy for real-time workflows, industry-leading tracking precision, and in-camera visual effects.
In August 2022, with USD 5.5 million in seed funding, Sportsbox, a North American artificial intelligence (AI) coaching company, will be able to further the development of its single-camera 3D motion capture technology and expand into additional sports.
In Sept 2021, in order to celebrate the beginning of the school year, which began this week, LG Electronics USA (LG) debuted an immersive 3D multimedia series on its enormous high-definition digital billboard located above Times Square in New York City.
In July 2021, motion tracking and high-quality performance recording are made possible by Motive 3.0, which is a revamped version of OptiTrack's user-friendly software. OptiTrack is a provider of motion capture solutions and technologies.
In May 2021, the MTi-630R and MTi-670G, two new products from motion tracking module manufacturer Xsens, are part of the technologically advanced MTi 600-series and increase the customer's selection of durable devices with and without an integrated satellite location receiver.
Segmentation Outline
The global 3D motion capture system market segmentation focuses on Components, Systems, Applications, End-User, and Region.
By Component
Hardware
o Camera
o Sensors
o Accessories
Software
o Cloud-based
o On-Premise
Services
o Professional Services
o Managed Services
By System
Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
o Active 3D Motion Capture Systems
o Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems
Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems
o Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems
o Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems
o Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems
By Application
Biomechanical Research and Medical
Education
Engineering and Industrial Applications
Media and Entertainment
Other Applications
By End-User
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Media and Entertainment
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Education
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Order a Copy of This Report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/3d-motion-capture-system-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn