Businesswoman Marva Williams, founder of Shhh... Menopause Wellness speaks at University of Reading

Marva Williams, founder of Shhh... Menopause Wellness speaks at 'WE DON'T NEED PERMISSION' - Black Business Workshop with Eric Collins at University of Reading

READING, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marva Williams, founder of Shhh... Menopause Wellness will be joining Eric Collins, author of 'WE DON'T NEED PERMISSION, HOW BLACK BUSINESS CAN CHANGE OUR WORLD.' This workshop organised by members of the local community in collaboration with the University of Reading and is based on Eric Collins' book 'WE DON'T NEED PERMISSION, HOW BLACK BUSINESS CAN CHANGE OUR WORLD', on Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023.

Eric D. Collins is an American businessman, serial entrepreneur, technology expert, and former President Obama appointee. He is the CEO and co-founder of Impact X Capital Partners. In 2021 Collins was the host of the Channel 4 business reality show The Money Maker. He has served on President Obama's Small Business Administration’s Council on Underserved Communities.

The aim of the workshop is to help people from the black community and students who are 'serious' about starting their own business, receive advice and practical tools on how to make their business idea a reality. The workshop also intends to show black business owners how to grow their business and attract investors.

The workshop will consist of a panel of local black business owners, industry professionals and academics. This is an interactive workshop and not a lecture.

L﻿ocation: Whiteknights Campus, University of Reading, Henley Business School foyer, and G11 Lecture Theatre.

Event program, Tuesday, 7th Feb 2023

* 18:00 -18:30 Registration/Networking

* 18:30 - 20:00 Workshop

* 20:00 - 20:30 Networking

Confirmed Panellists:

Dr Adeyinke Adewale, Associate Professor Henley Business School

Dr Paul Thompson, CEO Gabriels Care and Nursing Agency, Henley Business School Alumni

Marva Williams, CEO Shhh Menopause

Nikki Kalejaiye, CEO Avila Foods

Workshop Chair - Dr Moses Iyengunmwena, Diversity in Construction Ambassador, Director of Operations & Management - EBI Exegi

