Voltreum Announces Top Ranked Blockchain and Fintech Advisor Ian Scarffe to its Board of Advisors

Ian Scarffe joins Voltreum advisory board as a leading blockchain expert, driving the vision of democratizing renewable energy trading for a sustainable future.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voltreum, a future-focused technology company, is proud to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe to its advisory board. As a leading expert in blockchain and fintech, Ian will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Voltreum, helping to guide the company's strategic direction and business development.
Recognized as a top global influencer and advisor, Ian Scarffe has a proven track record of working with multi-million-dollar entities across the globe. He has a deep understanding of the blockchain space and has consulted for some of the industry's leading companies, focusing on quality blockchain companies, NFT marketplaces, decentralized finance (DeFi) and Play2Earn games.
Ian is also an independent expert at the European Commission - Horizon 2020 and the founder of ‘Binkplus,’ a start-up incubator in Europe. With support from a broad base of funders, including blockchain angels, investors, VCs, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, Ian brings a wealth of connections and relationships to Voltreum.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ian Scarffe to our advisory board," said Voltreum Co-founder Rahul Awati. His expertise and experience will be invaluable as we work to democratize renewable energy trading and help create a more sustainable future for Planet Earth. Ian's entrepreneurial skills and commercial acumen make him the perfect addition to our team."
As Voltreum advances its offerings, including the development of its blockchain-based P2P platform for transparent energy trading, Ian Scarffe will be instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and maximizing its go-to-market strategy.
"I'm excited to join Voltreum as it ventures into the future of renewable energy," said Scarffe. "Voltreum is at the forefront of this industry and I'm eager to assist the team in creating multiple growth pathways and business opportunities. I believe Voltreum has the potential to make a real difference in the world and I'm honored to be a part of that."
About Voltreum
Voltreum is an award-winning blockchain technology startup focused on democratizing renewable energy trading on power grids, increasing renewable energy penetration and helping create a more sustainable future for Planet Earth. Their first offering, “Volt-X”, is a blockchain-based P2P platform for transparent energy trading with access to fair pricing on various power grids, including smart microgrids and localized distribution networks. For more information, please visit the company's website.
Disclaimer
The information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results described within the forward-looking statements. The company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. This forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
