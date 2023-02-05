Berlin Barracks -DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 02/04/2023 @ 2206 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Singleton Rd, Calais, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Daniel Mucherino

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle parked at the end of a driveway with an unresponsive male in the driver seat. Upon arriving on scene Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Daniel Mucherino, 30 of Marshfield, VT. While Speaking with Troopers Mucherino showed signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. Mucherino was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. Mucherino was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.

COURT ACTION: (Y)

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.