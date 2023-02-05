Berlin Barracks -DUI #1

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,632 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/04/2023 @ 2206 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Singleton Rd, Calais, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Daniel Mucherino
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a vehicle parked at the end of a driveway with an unresponsive male in the driver seat. Upon arriving on scene Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as Daniel Mucherino, 30 of Marshfield, VT. While Speaking with Troopers Mucherino showed signs of being under the influence of intoxicants. Mucherino was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. Mucherino was later released with a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court Criminal Division for the charge of DUI.
COURT ACTION: (Y)
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/23/23 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.