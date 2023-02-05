St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, MV Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4000938

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-4-23 at 1951 hours

STREET: 4001 Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK: Weidmann Electrical Technology

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION(S): DUI, LSA

VEHICLE #1 / ACCUSED

OPERATOR: Justin Witter

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

MAKE: GMC

MODEL: Sierra 3500HD

DAMAGE: Totaled

INJURIES: No

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Solomon Brown

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

MAKE: Ford

MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 4001 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers found and spoke with Operator #2, Solomon Brown (25). Brown advised he was traveling northbound along Memorial Drive when a dark colored GMC truck traveling southbound crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle. Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported by way of Ambulance to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) for further medical evaluation.

Soon thereafter, Troopers discovered a black GMC truck with severe front-end damage located several hundred yards from the scene of the crash. An individual later identified as Operator #1, Justin Witter (36), was with the vehicle. During the investigation, Witter exhibited signs of impairment, and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI and Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA). He was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Witter was also cited to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court on the above date and time for the aforementioned charges.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance Service.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-13-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819