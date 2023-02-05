St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, MV Crash

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,693 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4000938
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-4-23 at 1951 hours
STREET: 4001 Memorial Drive
TOWN: St. Johnsbury
LANDMARK: Weidmann Electrical Technology
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VIOLATION(S): DUI, LSA
VEHICLE #1 / ACCUSED
OPERATOR: Justin Witter
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
MAKE: GMC
MODEL: Sierra 3500HD
DAMAGE: Totaled
INJURIES: No
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Solomon Brown
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1993
MAKE: Ford
MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 4001 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers found and spoke with Operator #2, Solomon Brown (25). Brown advised he was traveling northbound along Memorial Drive when a dark colored GMC truck traveling southbound crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle. Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported by way of Ambulance to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) for further medical evaluation.
Soon thereafter, Troopers discovered a black GMC truck with severe front-end damage located several hundred yards from the scene of the crash. An individual later identified as Operator #1, Justin Witter (36), was with the vehicle. During the investigation, Witter exhibited signs of impairment, and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI and Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA). He was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Witter was also cited to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court on the above date and time for the aforementioned charges.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance Service.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2-13-23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819