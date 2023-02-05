Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 21:23:11 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire will be undergoing scheduled maintenance in 21:23:11 for approximately one hour. We apologize for any inconvenience.

There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,693 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, MV Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A4000938

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2-4-23 at 1951 hours

STREET: 4001 Memorial Drive

TOWN: St. Johnsbury

LANDMARK: Weidmann Electrical Technology

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VIOLATION(S): DUI, LSA

 

VEHICLE #1 / ACCUSED

OPERATOR: Justin Witter

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

MAKE: GMC

MODEL: Sierra 3500HD

DAMAGE: Totaled

INJURIES: No

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Solomon Brown

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

MAKE: Ford

MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash in the area of 4001 Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers found and spoke with Operator #2, Solomon Brown (25). Brown advised he was traveling northbound along Memorial Drive when a dark colored GMC truck traveling southbound crossed the centerline and struck his vehicle. Brown sustained minor injuries and was transported by way of Ambulance to Northeast Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) for further medical evaluation.

 

Soon thereafter, Troopers discovered a black GMC truck with severe front-end damage located several hundred yards from the scene of the crash. An individual later identified as Operator #1, Justin Witter (36), was with the vehicle. During the investigation, Witter exhibited signs of impairment, and was later arrested for suspicion of DUI and Leaving Scene of an Accident (LSA). He was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Witter was also cited to appear at Caledonia County Superior Court on the above date and time for the aforementioned charges.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance Service.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2-13-23 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, LSA, MV Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.