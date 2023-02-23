Celebrated Author and Entrepreneur, Dr. April Webster to Speak at 2nd Annual 'Mommie Making Millions Brunch'
Dr. April Webster, Founder/CEO of A'lashell (lipsticks) will be speaking at the 2nd Annual Mommie Making Millions Brunch sharing insights on entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurship has opened so many doors for me. It’s been an incredibly rewarding journey and I’m so excited to share the insight and knowledge I’ve gained with others.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A’Lashell Cosmetics is proud to announce that its CEO and celebrated author, Dr. April Webster, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming 2nd Annual Mommie Making Millions Brunch will take place on May 7, 2023.
— Dr. April Webster
Dr. April Webster is the guiding force behind A’Lashell Cosmetics, a cosmetics company that focuses on creating quality lipsticks that are affordable, safe, and long lasting. This mission provides women, who otherwise may not have access to high-end cosmetics, with products that are designed to meet their needs.
Dr. April Webster will be speaking at the 2nd Annual Mommie Making Millions Brunch event to share her insight as an accomplished CEO and author. She will also discuss her journey as a female entrepreneur and her commitment to helping other women reach their full potential. As well, Dr. Webster will be sharing her advice for other women who are interested in starting their own businesses.
In addition to Dr. April Webster, the 2nd Annual Mommie Making Millions Brunch will also feature several high-profile speakers from a variety of industries. These speakers will be leading discussions on topics such as personal growth and development, women’s mental health, and how to break through glass ceilings.
The 2nd Annual Mommie Making Millions Brunch promises to be a memorable event, as Dr. April Webster and other inspiring women come together to educate and uplift one another. Ticket information and other details can be found online at the 2nd Annual Mommie Making Millions Brunch event page.
About Dr. April Wester
Dr. April Wester is a highly sought-after Author, Speaker, and Founder/CEO of A’Lashell cosmetics. For more information, visit www.AprilWebsterllc.com.
