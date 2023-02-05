Submit Release
Authorities Searching for Man Who Walked Away from Los Angeles Reentry Program

LOS ANGELES – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for Carlos Montes, who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) in Los Angeles on February 4, 2023.

At about 4:30 p.m., CDCR agents received notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device. MCRP staff immediately launched a search and determined he was not in the facility. Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Montes and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Montes, 30, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and jean shorts.

He was received by CDCR on February 14, 2022, from Los Angeles County with a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.

Anyone who sees Montes or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible individuals committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry facility that provides programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to community. It is a voluntary program for men who have up to two years, but no less than 60 days, left to serve. The program links participants to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all incarcerated people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

