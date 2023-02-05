Xavier's School Band Albums Stay Bold or Get Old, B-Sides Death to False Pop Punk on Tummy Rock Records Site

Bellingham, WA pop-punk band two albums Stay Bold or Get Old and B-Sides Death to False Pop Punk are up streaming on the record label's site.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDIT After releasing Stay Bold or Get Old and their B-sides album Death to False Pop Punk, the four piece emo pop punk has their albums hosted on the Tummy Rock Records website.

You can find Stay Bold or Get Old: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stay-bold-or-get-old

You can find Death to False Pop Punk: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/death-to-false-pop-punk

â€œWe never had a conversation like â€˜this is the kind of band weâ€™re gonna be.â€™ It was just loosely going to be pop punk,â€ said front man Tyson Ballew in a recent interview with Whatâ€™s Up Magazine â€œThe fact that we are as emo sounding as we are is completely by accident.â€

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/xaviersschoolband/

About Xavier's School:

Having been a band for a little more than two years they've released a full-length album and and Death to False Pop Punk B-sides. Xavier's School started as a Get Up Kids cover band in 2014, Xavierâ€™s School has since grown into their own sound featuring members of Bowl Cut, Cat Heaven.

Buy Stay Bold or Get Old here: https://tummyrockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stay-bold-or-get-old

Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters Musical Ensemble:

Aaron Apple - drums

Aaron Kayser - bass and guitar

Lauren Bunke - keyboard

Alexandra Niedzialkowski - vocals

Tyson Ballew - guitar, bass, and vocals

