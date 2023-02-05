Second Edition of Paul Rushworth-Brown's Epic Fictional Drama 'SKULDUGGERY' to be Released February 2023

Best selling Author Paul Rushworth-Brown guest speaker at Book Fair Australia "A glorious read!" "The hype around this book has been unquestionable and, admittedly, that made me both eager to get my hands on it and terrified to read it."

Shawline Publishing has announced that best selling novel 'Skulduggery' by Paul Rushworth-Brown, will be re-released with new content in February 2023

Historical fiction comes out of greed for experience. Violent curiosity drives us on, takes us far from our time, far from our shore, and often beyond our compass” — Hilary Mantel

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Rushworth-Brown is ready to release the second edition of his epic fictional drama 'SKULDUGGERY' which was originally self published and released in 2019.

Shawline Publishing announced Wednesday that due to the popularity of the Australian author’s first novel, it will be re-released on the 25th of February with new content and a further one hundred pages.

When asked about the re-release Rushworth-Brown stated, "Well it's such a good story, I wanted to make it better. You learn so much as an author over a period of five years. I wanted to re-write it as if I was writing it today. It has bold hooks and the characters have been developed further."

A story of love and religious tolerance set on the moors of Yorkshire in the 1700's. Publisher Bradley Shaw said "Paul's novels are authentic and gritty with twists and turns the reader won't see coming. He paints a realistic image of how peasants lived in the 17th century; however this is only a back drop to a suspenseful and mysterious story with romantic tones."

Rushworth-Brown's historical novels, which also include 'Red Winter Journey' and 'Dream of Courage' (Due for release Nov 2023)” have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

“I didn’t plan this,” Paul said. “I just scoured the past for exciting stories that showed ordinary people coping with the changing tides of history. "

"Reading history allows us to understand what happened. Reading historical fiction allows us to be moved by what happened. Even after we know the facts, we continue to search for sense and meaning. That is at the essence of our humanity. I try to expose the reader to the inner lives of people across time and place, and in doing so illuminate history’s untold stories, allowing the reader to experience a more complex truth."

Paul Rushworth-Brown was born in Maidstone, Kent, England in 1962. He spent time in a foster home in Manchester before emigrating to Canada with his mother in 1972. He spent his teenage years living and attending high school in Toronto Ontario, where he also played professional soccer in the Canadian National Soccer League. In 1982, he emigrated to Australia to spend time with his father Jimmy Brown, who moved there from Yorkshire in the mid-fifties.

Paul was educated at Charles Sturt University in New South Wales, and became a writer in 2019 after his first self published novel 'Skulduggery' was picked up by Shawline Publishing. His second novel 'Red Winter Journey' has been nominated for the NSW Premier's Literary Awards (Christina Stead Prize for fiction) and his forthcoming novel 'Dream of Courage' has been long listed for The Historical Fiction Company's book of the year.

Paul has been a guest on the ABC, BBC, America Tonight with Kate Delaney, the Witty Writers Show. The US National Times said, "Modern writers usually don't know what it was like to live in the past, but Rushworth-Brown does this with great skill in his accomplished, atmospheric and thoughtful novels."

Paul's novels are available in paperback and e-book from Smashwords, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Waterstones and all good book shops.

