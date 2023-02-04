AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Fort Lee

FORT LEE —The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred the morning of Saturday, February 4, in Fort Lee, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, uniformed officers of the Fort Lee Police Department responded to a residence on John Street in the city of Fort Lee at approximately 8:13 a.m. in response to a 9-1-1 call. One individual was shot by police and pronounced deceased at 10:39 a.m.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

