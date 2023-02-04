AI Smartchain Ecosystem : Ecosystem with various dApps that utilize AI technology and enhance successful solutions.

BERLIN, GERMANY, Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Smart Chain Ecosystem, a project based on ETH blockchain, has launched its token $AISC, as its first step towards building its entire ecosystem that will consist of AI Smart chain and various AI Dapps.

AI Meets Blockchain - $AISC

$AISC token with a total supply of 1 Million was launched on 27 Jan 2023 on Ethereum blockchain and has already reached Market Capital of $4Million+. With the new development, the company focuses to be the first AI managed web3 ecosystem in history, leading the crypto space by providing cutting-edge innovations and the most competitive modern solutions to the industry's needs.

The company was started with a vision to provide modern solutions to crypto trading, transfers, storage, portfolio management and more, by implementing an Artificial Intelligence based smart-features to an already established ecosystem of dApps.

Furthermore, AISC wants to create an additional value for its holders and community members by educating them about the AI tech and the possibilities it opens, supporting creative individuals and especially young developers interested in working with AI, and giving the opportunity to be amongst the first to use our tech.

Future Utilities

AI SMART CHAIN: AISC will be a next-generation blockchain platform designed to provide a high level of scalability, security, and interoperability. It will be based on the Ethereum blockchain technology, allowing it to process thousands of transactions per second. The platform will include a virtual machine supporting multiple programming languages, making it easy for developers to build decentralized applications.

AISC DAPPS: The AISC Ecosystem will include various dApps that utilize AI technology and enhance already successful solutions. To take full advantage of everything the ecosystem has to offer, investors should acquire and hold AISC tokens.

BRIDGE: AISC Bridge enables liquidity to move between AI Smart Chain and other networks

SWAP: Decentralized exchange helps you trade tokens in an instant.

CHART VIEWER: View detailed charts and info about a token.

SCANNER: Scan and read AISC blockchain data

NFT MARKETPLACE: Buy and sell non-fungible tokens

AI DEPLOYER

The first stage of the roadmap has multiple phases includes formation of the core team, development of a long-term plan and vision for the project, development of the brand and marketing strategy, creation of a whitepaper, establishment of social media presence, $AISC token launch, AI Smart Chain launch, Sale and airdrop of AI-generated NFT collection and partnerships with influencers

The second stage includes development of its various utilities and dApps such as AISC Bridge, AISC Swap, AISC Chart Viewer, AISC Blockchain Explorer, Farming & Staking platform, NFT Marketplace, Ambassadors program, AISC Wallet, AISC Portfolio Manager, AISC Trading Bot, AISC Developer Kit.

In conclusion, the roadmap lays out a clear path for the continued development and growth of the AI Samrt Chain Ecosystem

About the Company - AISC

The AISC Ecosystem will consist of a blockchain and a number of dApps, based on already proven-to-be-effective solutions. This means that it will include all of your everyday-use web3 products; a decentralized exchange, blockchain explorer, portfolio manager, etc., but adding the above mentioned AI features, such as AI trading bots, smart storage solutions and more.

Furthermore, potential investors and interested individuals looking to learn more about their vision and future plans can visit AISC's official website or check out their social platforms to get more details.

