Meri Jilavyan is a young and enthusiastic leader from Armenia, who graduated from Brusov State University (BSU) in 2021, the Faculty of Social Sciences and Service specializing in Service. Over the years, she has built up considerable life skills and experiences that have enabled her to become a competent and efficient young leader. She has a great passion for music, photography, and motion design. She believes art can serve as a force for social change. It can shine a spotlight on truth, create moments of joy, and inspire people to act.