Arman Manukyan

Arman is a young professional from Armenia who works in two different fields the first as a learning coach at a school and the second in one of the largest IT companies in Armenia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Information Science(GIScience) & Computer Cartography. As an enthusiastic person, Arman is always seeking a new adventure in his life, and for that, he has participated in a lot of projects conducted by different NGOs and continue to be a participant. Currently, he’s an active member of the “Uniting Bridge” a social non-governmental organisation and he believes that together, as a unity, with our creativity and great energy, we can shape a better world.

Arman Manukyan

