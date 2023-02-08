Eltropy Announces Integration With Q2's Digital Banking Platform
Financial Institutions can now provide Eltropy’s digital conversations platform to customers through Q2’s Digital Banking Platform
Q2 (NASDAQ:QTWO)
We’re excited about the integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. We look forward to many of our joint clients benefitting from these offerings.”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced an integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform, via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending. This integration means that Eltropy can now offer its digital conversations solution via the Q2 Digital Banking Platform, giving community banks and credit unions (CFIs) the opportunity to use the channel of their choice — whether Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing or chatbot.
The Q2 Partner Accelerator is a program through the Q2 Innovation Studio that allows in-demand financial services companies who are leveraging the Q2 SDK to pre-integrate their technology to the Q2 Digital Banking Platform. This enables financial institutions to work with these partners, purchase their solutions and rapidly deploy their standardized integrations to their customers.
Eltropy’s integration with the Q2 Digital Banking Platform means CFIs can now automate more than 40 percent of their front-line issues across all channels. This unlocks actionable insights from voice and digital data with the industry’s only AI and digital-first contact center solution designed for credit unions and community banks.
“We’re excited about the integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform via the Q2 Partner Accelerator Program,” said Jason Smith, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Eltropy. “We look forward to many of our joint clients benefitting from these offerings, which will be followed by other game-changing products in the future.”
Eltropy, combining all the best-in-class digital conversations capabilities into a single platform, now works with more than 550 community financial institutions with end-to-end virtual branch capabilities. CFIs interested in Eltropy and Q2 should reach out to Eltropy directly or through their account executive.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven conversations tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com.
About Q2 Holdings, Inc.
Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.
