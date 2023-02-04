Submit Release
Dentalis Animal Health appoints Advisory Board

Dentalis Animal Health, a company specializing in Oral Health care for companion animals, has announced the appointment of its Advisory Board.

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly is an Animal Health Pharmaceutical Industry veteran with broad international business experience. A graduate of Harvard Business School and Cornell University, Michael was hired by Ciba-Geigy to begin his post graduate career in Switzerland. Eventually ending up in the Novartis Animal Health US Division (following the Ciba-Sandoz merger) he rose to CFO and VP of North America. In 2009 Kelly joined Piedmont Animal Health (PAH), a drug development company, and served various roles including CFO, COO and President. During his tenure at PAH the organization received more FDA Companion Animal Drug approvals than any other Company in the Industry.

Dr Stephanie Livermore

Dr. Stephanie Livermore has been practicing companion animal medicine and surgery since her graduation from the University of Guelph in 2008. Dr. Livermore honed her skills in veterinary dentistry over the years. She is currently the Medical Director at Pearly Bites Veterinary in Manhattan, where she focuses exclusively on oral health care in companion animals.

Dr Faleh Tamimi

Dr. Faleh Tamimi is a professor in dentistry and a scientist. He has published over 180 peer reviewed scientific papers, one book and 4 book chapters. His research is mainly in the field of dentistry, dental materials, and tissue engineering. He has held academic appointments at McGill University (Montreal, Canada) and is currently Associate Dean of Academics at Qatar University. He has received numerous prestigious honors such as the Canada Research Chair.

Frank Rana

As a graduate of Concordia University. Frank spent the first six years of his career in public accounting before joining Dorel Industries in 1987. He has served as Senior Vice President of Finance since 2015. He is a member of the leadership team which drives the company's growth strategy and has been an integral part of all business acquisitions since the Company's initial public offering.

"We welcome Michael, Frank, Stephanie and Faleh to the team. This Advisory Board brings a wealth of Animal Health, dentistry and business experience to Dentalis," says President Kevin McDonnell.

You just read:

