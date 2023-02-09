More Than A Fashion Accessory
Make Your Love Useful”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BONNIE RAY GLOGOVER, FOUNDER & CEO, originally from Yonkers, New York, Bonnie has been a successful fashion entrepreneur for over 25 years. In the course of her career, Bonnie has designed, patented, and manufactured innovative fashion accessories that are sold all over the world. She credits her success to her beloved late father, Holocaust survivor, Stanley Jackson Glogover, who taught her to always believe in her vision and never give up. She continues his legacy of making a difference in serving others by educating people about global genocide and the Holocaust.
— Stanley Jackson Glogover
Vowing to “remember and never forget”, in 2000, Bonnie successfully lobbied the U.S. House of Representatives to establish a National Holocaust Remembrance Day on the U.S. calendar, now marked each Spring. [The Congressional Record - House January 31, 2001, Page 1043] https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/CRECB-2001-pt1/pdf/CRECB-2001-pt1-Pg1043.pdf
Bonnie has created the I REMEMBER AGAINST GENOCIDE® fine jewelry collection: a set of exquisitely crafted bracelets in sterling silver, 18K gold and platinum. The collection symbolizes remembrance and love, defiance and hope.
The gender-neutral bracelets evoke discussion and meaningful dialogue between the wearer and those who look upon them.
“Remembrance is the ultimate force against genocide. A whole race of people can be forgotten If no one chooses to remember them. Genocide then leaves nothing but a void in our history and condemns future marginalized people around the world to the possibility of a similar fate. By raising consciousness only then can we feel empowered to prevent such crimes against humanity from ever happening again. -EDUCATE. EVOKE. EMPOWER. " – BONNIE RAY GLOGOVER
