New Book Chronicles Iconic African Footballer’s Rise to Head of State; Launch Event Slated for DC on April 1

GEORGE WEAH: THE UNOFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY by Rodney D. Sieh
From one of the most courageous voices for democracy in modern Africa comes this must-read book about the storied political landscape of Liberia.”
— Bankole Thompson, Center for Racial Justice, Dillard University
UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of how George Weah, one of the world’s greatest football icons in Africa during a prolific 18-year professional career, navigated his personal rise to become head of state and President of Liberia is one of the great stories of our time. And now award-winning investigative journalist Rodney D. Sieh has captured the essence of this feat and chronicles it in his new book, GEORGE WEAH: THE UNOFFICIAL BIOGRAPHY.
Sieh tells the gripping story about the rise of George Weah, how he came to the decision to run for the Liberian Presidency, the challenges he has had to deal with since his election in 2017 and the many missteps that have dogged his reign since transitioning from footballer to president.
The story, wonderfully woven in the backdrop of a country emerging out of the ashes of a brutal civil war and a successive democratic transition, traces the football legend’s early years as a raw, untapped talent to his conquering of the beautiful game as one of its most prized ambassadors. It climaxes with his reluctance to accept the reality that age had finally caught up with him as he took leave of the game which brought him to prominence, and his eventual decision to venture into the rugged jungle of African politics.
Weah, incidentally, is father of USMNT player Tim Weah.
Sieh himself is no stranger to incredible stories. He is an award-winning journalist, editor, and publisher of Liberia's largest independent print and online daily, FrontPageAfrica, a groundbreaking publication that has brought down senior government figures and exposed political corruption. Jailed twice for publishing dissenting articles about the powerful Liberian government and its Supreme Court, Sieh, a former Correspondent for the BBC, faced final sentencing of 5,000 years in prison in 2013. The ruling sparked an international outcry and prompted support from numerous high-profile journalist-rights organizations, inspiring Sieh's now-infamous op-ed in The New York Times entitled “Jailed for Journalism” and leading to his eventual release.
Praise is pouring in for Sieh’s book:
"Unputdownable —a bold, breezy, matter-of-fact book detailing the fascinating failings and political odyssey of one of the world's most talented and accomplished footballers who, against all odds, transited to the tough politics of his country." --Musikilu Mojeed, Editor-in-Chief, Premium Times, Nigeria
"From one of the most courageous voices for democracy in modern Africa comes this must-read book about the storied political landscape of Liberia, a nation whose historic founding holds surprising similarities to the United States." --Bankole Thompson, Executive Board Member, Center for Racial Justice, Dillard University, USA
"Rodney Sieh's detailed account of George Weah's rise from school dropout to internationally acclaimed football star and his impressive journey from the slums of Claratown/Monrovia to the Executive Mansion in Monrovia will thrill both football enthusiasts and political analysts alike. With his inside knowledge of government manipulations, frictions, fights, cheating, coalitions, the country's football club, and Weah's own rags-to-riches story, Sieh has created a world-class biographical picture of Liberia's troubling political transactions and the man at the center of them." --Dr. Fred Van Der Kraijj, Historian, Researcher
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rodney Dean Sieh is an award-winning journalist, editor, and publisher of Liberia's largest independent print and online daily, FrontPageAfrica, a groundbreaking publication that has brought down senior government figures and exposed political corruption.
Fearless in his quest to speak truth to power and push the bounds of investigative journalism, Rodney is the recipient of multiple journalism and press-freedom awards across the world, including Journalist of the Year. In 2014, he was named one of Reporters Without Borders’ top 100 "Information Heroes" and is the bestselling author of Journalist on Trial: Fighting Corruption, Media Muzzling and a 5,000-Year Prison Sentence in Liberia. Visit www.therealrodneydsieh.com.
