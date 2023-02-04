QtPi Robotics Partners EduGate International for STEM education Qatar

(2nd Left to Right: EduGate International Mr. Kawther Musthafa, Mr. Abdul Rahuman; Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of Karnataka; QtPi Co-founders Mr. Anto Jerlin, Mr. Raghunath Babu Are)

QtPi robotics signs a partnership with EduGate International for Qatar operations to provide quality STEM education to kids of 6+ age through B2C and B2B.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, February 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QtPi Robotics is an educational organisation that provides STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) education in Qatar with partner EduGate International to offer structured training courses in Robotics, Coding and AI internationally to develop 6+ age skills and knowledge in these fields. The strategic move aimed at international expansion was formalised in Nov 2022 with the inking of an MoC (Memorandum of Corporation) between QtPi and EduGate International. This collaboration aims to promote STEM education and inspire the next generation of students.

The MoC was signed in Bangalore by Mr. Jaison Leon, Co-founder on behalf of QTPI and by Eng. Abdul Rahuman, Founder / Chairman, EduGate International.

QtPi Robotics was founded in 2016 by tech enthusiast of former employees of Microsoft, Yahoo!, Oracle, & alumnus of IISc Bengaluru to K12 students’ future if equipped with the right skills and technology. An indigenous kids-friendly robotic kit and co-creation platform where kids can build 21st-century skills to foster their higher-order cognitive capacities, computational thinking skills, and numeracy through the QtSchool Program.With over 30,000 students enrolled, QtPi’s goal is to create self-reliant innovators who can tackle community problems that are both technical and societal in nature.

Eng. Abdul Rahuman is a visionary educationist and an accomplished entrepreneur from Sri Lanka. The BCAS Campus is founded by Eng.A.Rahuman in 1999 is currently one of the top five higher educational institutions in Sri Lanka. It offers courses from foundation to master’s level programmes in the wider spectrum of fields in Computing, Engineering, Health Science, Business Management, Construction Studies, Cyber Security, Legal studies, etc.

BCAS Campus counts 22+ years of experience in equipping potential students by offering industry demanded higher education partnering with reputed UK universities and international awarding bodies. As a further strategic move to go international, EduGate International was founded by Eng. Abdul Rahuman. EduGate’s operations are now being activated in the UK, Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, etc.

Eng. Abdul Rahuman has received many local and international awards in recognition of his noteworthy contribution by creating and making available innovate learning opportunities to aspiring youths. Aryabhatta Award is one amongst them he received in Bangalore, India for his substantial contribution in education.

Structured Robotic Programme has already been launched in Qatar. The uniqueness of the programme is its exclusive content and training methodology employed. These features have already evinced an overwhelming interest among parents and institutions in Qatar. With this success achieved in Qatar, QTPI – Edu Gate tie-up hopes to produce Robotic Experts in other international territories too in the coming months.

STEAM Education - Robotics, Coding, AI & Design Thinking